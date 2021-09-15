ObsEva’s (OBSV) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $17.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 446.62% from the stock’s previous close.

OBSV has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ObsEva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of ObsEva in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ObsEva presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.31.

Shares of OBSV traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.11. 20,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,084,085. ObsEva has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $5.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.78.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts expect that ObsEva will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OBSV. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ObsEva by 2,713.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 863,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 832,430 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ObsEva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in ObsEva by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 844,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 39,940 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ObsEva by 231.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 58,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ObsEva during the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. 31.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ObsEva Company Profile

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

