Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) Trading Down 1.3%

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBELF) was down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.73 and last traded at $2.75. Approximately 56,328 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 182,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.79.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $206.06 million, a PE ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.74.

Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Obsidian Energy had a return on equity of 85.43% and a net margin of 100.19%. The business had revenue of $82.22 million for the quarter.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company. The firm engages in exploring, developing, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin directly and through investments in securities of subsidiaries holding such interests.

