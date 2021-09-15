Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Shares Down 0.3%

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE)’s share price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.45 and last traded at C$3.50. Approximately 487,419 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 124% from the average daily volume of 217,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.51.

OBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$4.75 target price on shares of Obsidian Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Obsidian Energy from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$261.99 million and a P/E ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.83, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$4.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$101.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Obsidian Energy Ltd. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE)

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

