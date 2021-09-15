Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Trading 8.8% Higher

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE)’s share price rose 8.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$3.82 and last traded at C$3.82. Approximately 190,030 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 217,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.51.

OBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$4.75 target price on shares of Obsidian Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Obsidian Energy from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Get Obsidian Energy alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.63 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.83. The firm has a market cap of C$289.68 million and a PE ratio of 0.83.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$4.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$101.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Obsidian Energy Ltd. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE)

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Obsidian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obsidian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.