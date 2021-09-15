Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 72.1% from the August 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OCDDY traded down $0.73 on Wednesday, hitting $52.63. 15,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,225. Ocado Group has a 52 week low of $47.95 and a 52 week high of $80.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.02. The company has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of -116.94 and a beta of 1.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocado Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Ocado Group Plc engages in the operation of online grocery supermarket. It operates through the following segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The Retail segment provides online grocery and general merchandise offerings to customers within the UK. The UK Solutions & Logistics segment reflects contracts with the Ocado Retail joint venture and Morrisons, inclusive of both solutions contracts and service agreements with Ocado Logistics for the provision of third party logistics and other services.

