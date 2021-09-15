Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Shares Up 5.3%

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)’s stock price shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.71 and last traded at $27.68. 237,745 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 18,178,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.28.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OXY. Citigroup started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.14.

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The company has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.95.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.76) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.02%.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Chazen bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.76 per share, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 194.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

