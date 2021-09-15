Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Market Capitalization Achieves $526.21 Million

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. During the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ocean Protocol has a total market capitalization of $526.21 million and approximately $58.75 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ocean Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.86 or 0.00001773 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ocean Protocol Profile

Ocean Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins. Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com . Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

Ocean Protocol Coin Trading

