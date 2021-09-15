OceanaGold Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of OceanaGold in a report issued on Monday, September 13th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.25 target price on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on OceanaGold to C$2.55 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares cut their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Macquarie raised OceanaGold to a “buy” rating and set a C$2.80 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OceanaGold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.93.

OGC stock opened at C$2.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.73 billion and a PE ratio of -27.03. OceanaGold has a twelve month low of C$1.58 and a twelve month high of C$2.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.27.

In other news, Director Catherine Gignac bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.37 per share, with a total value of C$237,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at C$237,000.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

