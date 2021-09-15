OceanaGold Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) – Investment analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for OceanaGold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.25 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on OGC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of OceanaGold to C$2.55 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of OceanaGold to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Macquarie upgraded shares of OceanaGold to a “buy” rating and set a C$2.80 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of OceanaGold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.93.

OGC opened at C$2.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.31 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.27. OceanaGold has a 52-week low of C$1.58 and a 52-week high of C$2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67.

In other OceanaGold news, Director Catherine Gignac acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.37 per share, with a total value of C$237,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$237,000.

OceanaGold Company Profile

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.