OceanEx Token (OCE) 24-Hour Volume Hits $57,245.00

OceanEx Token (CURRENCY:OCE) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. OceanEx Token has a total market cap of $4.90 million and approximately $57,245.00 worth of OceanEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OceanEx Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, OceanEx Token has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About OceanEx Token

OceanEx Token’s total supply is 8,811,756,112 coins and its circulating supply is 1,788,038,022 coins. OceanEx Token’s official website is oceanex.pro . OceanEx Token’s official Twitter account is @OceanexOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OceanEx Token is /r/OceanEx . The official message board for OceanEx Token is medium.com/@OceanEx

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by BitOcean Global in 2018, OceanEx is an AI powered digital asset trading platform within the VeChainThor Ecosystem, offering professional services to digital asset investors, traders and liquidity providers. “

OceanEx Token Coin Trading

