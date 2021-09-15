OctoFi (OCTO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $75,713.00

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 15th. OctoFi has a total market capitalization of $7.19 million and approximately $75,713.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OctoFi has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One OctoFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.02 or 0.00018780 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00063125 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002857 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.53 or 0.00149003 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00014263 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.68 or 0.00838763 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00046169 BTC.

OctoFi Profile

OctoFi (CRYPTO:OCTO) is a coin. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,623 coins. The official website for OctoFi is octo.fi . OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

Buying and Selling OctoFi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OctoFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OctoFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

