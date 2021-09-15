ODUWA Price Up 7.6% Over Last 7 Days (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. ODUWA has a total market cap of $2.18 million and $9,047.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODUWA coin can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00001087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,020.43 or 1.00097378 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00067006 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00008372 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.60 or 0.00072130 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007331 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001146 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002100 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006206 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000147 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

