Odyssey Trading 5.5% Lower This Week (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. One Odyssey coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Odyssey has a total market capitalization of $7.58 million and $157,273.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Odyssey has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Odyssey alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00065665 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003022 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.92 or 0.00146343 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00014075 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.97 or 0.00843891 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00046881 BTC.

About Odyssey

Odyssey (OCN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top . Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Odyssey Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Odyssey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Odyssey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.