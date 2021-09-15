Odyssey Trading 5.5% Lower This Week (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. One Odyssey coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Odyssey has a total market cap of $7.58 million and $157,273.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Odyssey has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Odyssey alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00065665 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003022 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.92 or 0.00146343 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00014075 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.97 or 0.00843891 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00046881 BTC.

Odyssey Coin Profile

OCN is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Odyssey Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Odyssey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Odyssey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.