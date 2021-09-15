Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) Trading Down 4.7%

Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) shares dropped 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 10.20 and last traded at 10.54. Approximately 9,590 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 690,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at 11.06.

About Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD)

OfferPad Inc provide tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. OfferPad Inc, formerly known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc, is based in CHANDLER, Ariz.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Offerpad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Offerpad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.