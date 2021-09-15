Offshift Market Capitalization Achieves $10.34 Million (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. In the last seven days, Offshift has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. Offshift has a market capitalization of $10.34 million and approximately $116,921.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Offshift coin can now be bought for $2.78 or 0.00005780 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,201.86 or 1.00082879 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00070748 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00008374 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.45 or 0.00071522 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007053 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001152 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006269 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Offshift Coin Profile

XFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,715,000 coins. The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

