Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) by 142.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,499,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,057,730 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 5.70% of Oil States International worth $27,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Oil States International by 48.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 468,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 152,149 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Oil States International by 72.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 344,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 144,194 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oil States International in the first quarter worth about $528,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Oil States International by 8.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,093,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,593,000 after acquiring an additional 82,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Oil States International by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 15,466 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of OIS opened at $5.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $354.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 3.97. Oil States International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.37 and a fifty-two week high of $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.89 and its 200-day moving average is $6.57.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $145.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.97 million. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 12.84%. Equities research analysts expect that Oil States International, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

