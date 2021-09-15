OKB Price Reaches $19.08 on Top Exchanges (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. In the last seven days, OKB has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. OKB has a total market cap of $1.14 billion and approximately $197.25 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKB coin can currently be bought for $19.08 or 0.00039775 BTC on popular exchanges.

About OKB

OKB is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official website for OKB is www.okex.com . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

OKB Coin Trading

