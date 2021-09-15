Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.250-$-0.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $325 million-$327 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $322.93 million.Okta also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.770-$-0.740 EPS.

OKTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Okta from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Okta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Summit Insights boosted their target price on Okta from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Okta from $280.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $289.67.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $253.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.38. Okta has a 12-month low of $185.05 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.66 and a beta of 0.97.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. The business had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Okta will post -4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total value of $210,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $19,835,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 200,373 shares of company stock valued at $50,356,464. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

