OLO (NYSE:OLO) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) fell 4.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.63 and last traded at $31.95. 9,155 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 695,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.46.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.50.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLO. Raine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in OLO during the 1st quarter worth about $903,077,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OLO by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,353,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,369,000 after purchasing an additional 223,621 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in OLO by 76.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,227,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,304,000 after buying an additional 963,591 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in OLO during the first quarter valued at $41,686,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in OLO in the first quarter valued at $35,180,000. 47.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

