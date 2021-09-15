Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.77) Per Share

Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research note issued on Sunday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now expects that the company will earn ($1.77) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.85). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Omega Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($3.92) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.55) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OMGA. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush started coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:OMGA opened at $20.66 on Wednesday. Omega Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $24.29.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 10th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($2.94).

About Omega Therapeutics

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

