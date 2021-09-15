Omnitude (ECOM) Price Up 12.4% This Week

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One Omnitude coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Omnitude has a total market capitalization of $569,809.01 and $361,715.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Omnitude has traded up 12.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Omnitude alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00063407 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002855 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.68 or 0.00146564 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00014413 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $403.04 or 0.00835754 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00046441 BTC.

Omnitude Profile

Omnitude (ECOM) is a coin. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. Omnitude’s official website is omnitude.tech . Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omnitude’s official message board is medium.com/@Omnitude . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Omnitude Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omnitude should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omnitude using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Omnitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omnitude and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.