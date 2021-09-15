OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 72.8% from the August 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OMRNY traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.59. 6,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,565. OMRON has a 12-month low of $71.57 and a 12-month high of $106.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMRNY. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of OMRON by 4.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,585,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,876,000 after purchasing an additional 70,752 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of OMRON by 9.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 576,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,479,000 after purchasing an additional 48,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in shares of OMRON by 8.9% during the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 18,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OMRNY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OMRON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie raised shares of OMRON from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

About OMRON

OMRON Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automation components, equipment, and systems. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation; Electronic and Mechanical Components; Automotive Electronic Components; Social Systems, Solutions, and Services; Healthcare; and Others.

