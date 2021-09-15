ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 12,690 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 518,756 shares.The stock last traded at $20.28 and had previously closed at $20.35.

Several analysts have weighed in on ONTF shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised ON24 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity lowered ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of ON24 from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON24 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market cap of $962.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.77.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.06 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ON24, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ON24 news, major shareholder Presidio Management Group Vii sold 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $662,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,614.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Irwin Federman sold 60,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $1,361,050.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,764.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 655,612 shares of company stock valued at $14,498,727 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in ON24 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in ON24 during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in ON24 during the first quarter worth $93,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in ON24 in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. 40.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ON24 (NYSE:ONTF)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

