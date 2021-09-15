ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $65.37

Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $65.37 and last traded at $65.45, with a volume of 5882 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.82.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OGS. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.17.

The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.83 and its 200-day moving average is $74.94.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $315.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.14 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.04%.

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $57,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,326.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in ONE Gas by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,429,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,941,000 after purchasing an additional 592,366 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in ONE Gas by 392.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 503,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,318,000 after buying an additional 401,293 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in ONE Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $30,641,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,740,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ONE Gas by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,524,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $501,808,000 after buying an additional 229,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Company Profile (NYSE:OGS)

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

