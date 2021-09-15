OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Company

OneMain (NYSE:OMF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $72.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.62% from the company’s current price.
OMF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on OneMain from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.92.
Shares of NYSE:OMF traded up $0.85 on Wednesday, hitting $55.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,967. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 2.03. OneMain has a 12 month low of $28.66 and a 12 month high of $63.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.83.
In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $637,583,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.14 per share, with a total value of $250,583.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,048 shares in the company, valued at $14,014,530.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of OneMain by 5.0% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 104.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in OneMain by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in OneMain by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About OneMain
OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.
Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index
Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.