OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Company

OneMain (NYSE:OMF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $72.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.62% from the company’s current price.

OMF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on OneMain from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.92.

Shares of NYSE:OMF traded up $0.85 on Wednesday, hitting $55.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,967. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 2.03. OneMain has a 12 month low of $28.66 and a 12 month high of $63.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.83.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $708.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.28 million. OneMain had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 44.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that OneMain will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $637,583,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.14 per share, with a total value of $250,583.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,048 shares in the company, valued at $14,014,530.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of OneMain by 5.0% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 104.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in OneMain by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in OneMain by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

