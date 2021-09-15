OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Major Shareholder T Kendall Hunt Sells 56,345 Shares

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 56,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $1,146,057.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,474,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,670,740.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

T Kendall Hunt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, T Kendall Hunt sold 26,000 shares of OneSpan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $526,500.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, T Kendall Hunt sold 600 shares of OneSpan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $14,700.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, T Kendall Hunt sold 12,788 shares of OneSpan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $320,211.52.

On Thursday, July 1st, T Kendall Hunt sold 21,693 shares of OneSpan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $549,049.83.

OSPN stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.44. 301,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,345. OneSpan Inc. has a one year low of $17.85 and a one year high of $29.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.91 million, a PE ratio of -42.29 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.31.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). OneSpan had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of OneSpan in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of OneSpan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneSpan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in OneSpan by 32.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,470,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,731,000 after acquiring an additional 363,206 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 377.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 37,042 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 139.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 544,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,352,000 after purchasing an additional 317,717 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OneSpan in the first quarter worth about $2,384,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 150,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan Company Profile

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

