Onion Global (NYSE:OG) Trading Down 5.8%

Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG) fell 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.79 and last traded at $6.88. 757 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 191,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.55.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Onion Global stock. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 99,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000. Pinz Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.11% of Onion Global at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform includes brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products.

