Ontology Price Hits $1.02 (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. Ontology has a market capitalization of $896.37 million and $107.58 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00002137 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005288 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00053685 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.25 or 0.00109017 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004228 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $268.45 or 0.00560150 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001092 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00018752 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00042488 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official website is ont.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

