Opacity (OPCT) Achieves Market Cap of $8.15 Million

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One Opacity coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000211 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Opacity has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. Opacity has a market capitalization of $8.15 million and $137,262.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00063794 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002874 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.92 or 0.00149899 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00014258 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $387.64 or 0.00807994 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00046454 BTC.

Opacity Profile

Opacity is a coin. It was first traded on November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Opacity is opacity.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

Buying and Selling Opacity

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

