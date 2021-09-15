Open Platform Trading 15.9% Higher Over Last Week (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. In the last week, Open Platform has traded up 15.9% against the US dollar. One Open Platform coin can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Open Platform has a market cap of $4.57 million and approximately $34,401.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00066259 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003034 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.75 or 0.00145382 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00013988 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.89 or 0.00839808 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00046594 BTC.

Open Platform (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

