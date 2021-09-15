Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Position Lifted by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,637,945 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,731 shares during the quarter. Open Text comprises approximately 3.4% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Open Text worth $83,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 377,158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,264,497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,329,000 after purchasing an additional 153,098 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 23,368 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 10,286 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 2nd quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Open Text in the first quarter valued at $820,000. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Open Text from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Open Text currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.17.

NASDAQ:OTEX traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.71. 19,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57 and a beta of 0.94. Open Text Co. has a 52-week low of $36.18 and a 52-week high of $55.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.75.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Open Text had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company had revenue of $893.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2209 per share. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.16%.

About Open Text

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

