OpenOcean Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6.74 Million (OOE)

OpenOcean (CURRENCY:OOE) traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 15th. One OpenOcean coin can currently be bought for $0.76 or 0.00001577 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OpenOcean has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar. OpenOcean has a total market capitalization of $59.70 million and approximately $6.74 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00075216 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.23 or 0.00121502 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.61 or 0.00178632 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,419.03 or 0.07134060 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,818.34 or 0.99776586 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.91 or 0.00863661 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002835 BTC.

OpenOcean Profile

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,989,285 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

OpenOcean Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using U.S. dollars.

