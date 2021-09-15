OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Up 9.2% After Insider Buying Activity

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)’s share price shot up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $3.81 and last traded at $3.80. 173,333 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 5,440,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.

Specifically, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.46 per share, for a total transaction of $346,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OPK. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on OPKO Health in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on OPKO Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.94.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $442.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.57 million. OPKO Health had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 3.71%. Sell-side analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of OPKO Health by 11,511.6% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,535,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,168,000 after buying an additional 3,505,182 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in OPKO Health by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,392,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,639,000 after buying an additional 1,779,991 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,080,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of OPKO Health by 7.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,797,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,022,000. 27.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

