Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Stock analysts at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.
EZCORP stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.75. The stock had a trading volume of 220,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,787. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $378.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 1.53. EZCORP has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $7.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.10.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in EZCORP by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,519,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,340,000 after purchasing an additional 589,780 shares in the last quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP increased its holdings in EZCORP by 16.9% in the second quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP now owns 3,456,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,844,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in EZCORP in the second quarter worth approximately $810,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives increased its holdings in EZCORP by 89.5% in the second quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 214,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 101,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in EZCORP by 39.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 323,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 91,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.
About EZCORP
EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It operates its business through following segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, Lana, and Other International. The U.S. Pawn includes its EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in United States. The Latin America Pawn consist of Empeno Facil & other branded pawn operations in Mexico and GuatePrenda & MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Peru.
