Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Stock analysts at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

EZCORP stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.75. The stock had a trading volume of 220,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,787. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $378.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 1.53. EZCORP has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $7.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.10.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $174.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.08 million. EZCORP had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. Research analysts anticipate that EZCORP will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in EZCORP by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,519,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,340,000 after purchasing an additional 589,780 shares in the last quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP increased its holdings in EZCORP by 16.9% in the second quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP now owns 3,456,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,844,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in EZCORP in the second quarter worth approximately $810,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives increased its holdings in EZCORP by 89.5% in the second quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 214,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 101,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in EZCORP by 39.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 323,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 91,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It operates its business through following segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, Lana, and Other International. The U.S. Pawn includes its EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in United States. The Latin America Pawn consist of Empeno Facil & other branded pawn operations in Mexico and GuatePrenda & MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Peru.

