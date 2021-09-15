OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CFO Douglas P. Baker Sells 3,768 Shares

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 3,768 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $247,067.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,273.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Douglas P. Baker also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 8th, Douglas P. Baker sold 10,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $672,500.00.
- On Tuesday, August 24th, Douglas P. Baker sold 4,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $246,000.00.
- On Monday, June 28th, Douglas P. Baker sold 3,421 shares of OptimizeRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $215,523.00.
Shares of OptimizeRx stock traded up $1.86 on Wednesday, hitting $66.98. 151,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,481. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 544.08 and a beta of 0.66. OptimizeRx Co. has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $73.88.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 919.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after buying an additional 80,404 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at $37,653,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 36,147.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 125,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after buying an additional 125,070 shares during the period. 67.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research firms recently weighed in on OPRX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.80.
OptimizeRx Company Profile
OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.
