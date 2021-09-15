Optiva Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Optiva Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 73.4% from the August 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Optiva stock remained flat at $$18.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 864. Optiva has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $35.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.25.

Optiva Company Profile

Optiva, Inc provides software products, solutions and services to network operators throughout the world, including wireless, wireline, broadband and satellite. The firm offers real-time billing, a cloud-enabled converged billing and customer care platform, which provides real-time unified billing, rating, and charging for the operator’s data, voice, and messaging services; customer care capabilities; subscriber promotions and loyalty programs; and self-care options for prepaid, postpaid, and hybrid subscribers.

