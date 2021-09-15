Opus Trading 115.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (OPT)

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 60.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Opus has a total market cap of $322,293.77 and $209.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Opus has traded 115.4% higher against the dollar. One Opus coin can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00063747 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002865 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.55 or 0.00149034 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00014246 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $391.88 or 0.00816252 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00046323 BTC.

Opus Coin Profile

OPT is a coin. It was first traded on July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 coins and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 coins. Opus’ official website is opus-foundation.org . The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Opus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opus using one of the exchanges listed above.

