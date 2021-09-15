Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) by 195.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,367 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Organogenesis worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORGO. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Organogenesis by 24.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Organogenesis in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Organogenesis during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORGO opened at $14.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.28. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.86.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.65 million. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 51.16% and a net margin of 16.17%. Research analysts predict that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Michael W. Katz bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.55 per share, with a total value of $162,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 49,282 shares in the company, valued at $667,771.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 139,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $2,060,106.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,830.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

ORGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Organogenesis in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Organogenesis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Organogenesis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

