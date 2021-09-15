Orient Walt Reaches One Day Volume of $627,751.00 (HTDF)

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Orient Walt has a market capitalization of $9.13 million and approximately $627,751.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Orient Walt has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. One Orient Walt coin can currently be bought for about $0.0982 or 0.00000206 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00074535 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.83 or 0.00125674 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.93 or 0.00186801 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,524.93 or 0.07403879 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,746.94 or 1.00289265 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.07 or 0.00890724 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Orient Walt Coin Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. The official website for Orient Walt is www.orientwalt.com . Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

