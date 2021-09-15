Origin Dollar (OUSD) Price Reaches $1.01 on Exchanges

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Origin Dollar has a market capitalization of $9.12 million and $393,563.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Dollar coin can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00002100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Origin Dollar has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00076027 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.12 or 0.00122602 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.47 or 0.00179332 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,443.21 or 0.07140920 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,921.26 or 0.99384560 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $417.04 or 0.00864902 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002827 BTC.

About Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 18,887,835 coins and its circulating supply is 9,002,927 coins. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

