Origin Protocol (OGN) Hits One Day Volume of $57.13 Million

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. In the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. Origin Protocol has a total market capitalization of $367.33 million and approximately $57.13 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $1.04 or 0.00002176 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00066259 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003034 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.75 or 0.00145382 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00013988 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $402.89 or 0.00839808 BTC.
- PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00046594 BTC.
About Origin Protocol
According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “
Buying and Selling Origin Protocol
