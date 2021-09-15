Origin Protocol (OGN) Market Cap Achieves $363.01 Million

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 15th. Origin Protocol has a total market cap of $363.01 million and $47.25 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. One Origin Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00002166 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Origin Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00065521 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002857 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.32 or 0.00149731 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014446 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.21 or 0.00810834 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00046856 BTC.

Origin Protocol Profile

Origin Protocol (OGN) is a coin. It was first traded on October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 351,815,555 coins. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com . Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

Origin Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.