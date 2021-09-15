Origo (OGO) Market Capitalization Achieves $8.20 Million

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. During the last week, Origo has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Origo has a total market capitalization of $8.20 million and approximately $2.84 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origo coin can now be bought for about $0.0186 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00063708 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002892 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.95 or 0.00147373 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00014275 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $402.24 or 0.00835460 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00046476 BTC.

Origo Profile

Origo is a coin. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,830 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,789 coins. The official website for Origo is origo.network . The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Origo is medium.com/@origonetwork . Origo’s official Twitter account is @OrigoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

Buying and Selling Origo

