Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Position Boosted by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,599,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 659,568 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 3.48% of Orla Mining worth $35,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 85,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 37,453 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Merk Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,534,000. 25.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orla Mining in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.42.

ORLA opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $927.12 million and a PE ratio of -37.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $6.04.

Orla Mining Profile

Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

