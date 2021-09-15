Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.17.

ORA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Ormat Technologies stock opened at $71.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 59.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.95. Ormat Technologies has a 52 week low of $53.44 and a 52 week high of $128.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $146.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ormat Technologies will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 3,811.1% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 352 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 428.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

