Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Trading Down 4%

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)’s stock price fell 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $68.06 and last traded at $68.25. 6,235 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 607,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.08.

ORA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.38 and a 200 day moving average of $71.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.35, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.32.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $146.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.75 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 9.92%. Ormat Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 1,168.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 738,866 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,373,000 after purchasing an additional 680,613 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 103,766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,464 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 12,452 shares during the last quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,604,000. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:ORA)

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

