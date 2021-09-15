Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DNNGY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

DNNGY stock opened at $49.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.52. Ørsted A/S has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $76.47.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

