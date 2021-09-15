Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.13 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) will post sales of $2.13 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.19 billion. Oshkosh posted sales of $1.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full year sales of $7.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.79 billion to $7.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.91 billion to $8.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Oshkosh.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.48%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OSK. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.75.

NYSE:OSK opened at $105.13 on Wednesday. Oshkosh has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $137.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 420.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,805,000 after purchasing an additional 345,939 shares during the period. 88.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

