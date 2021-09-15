OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,237 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.30% of OSI Systems worth $5,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OSI Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $8,169,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 56.8% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,083,000 after acquiring an additional 68,133 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 10.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 545,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,463,000 after purchasing an additional 53,289 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in OSI Systems by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 382,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,792,000 after purchasing an additional 33,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 114,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,994,000 after purchasing an additional 20,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

Shares of OSIS opened at $93.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.72. OSI Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $102.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.62.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.41 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

OSIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on OSI Systems from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, OSI Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.83.

In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total transaction of $2,366,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay Mehra sold 7,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total value of $770,634.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,275,603.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,529 shares of company stock valued at $5,046,483 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The company operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

Featured Article: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.